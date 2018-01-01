Tampa Bay quiet on New Year’s Day thanks to the cold weather

Ryan Hughes By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The cold weather didn’t stop one man from enjoying an ice cold beer and some college football at the Sail Pavilion along the Tampa Riverwalk.

“The heaters are on and you can’t even feel them. Definitely a cold one tonight, that’s for sure. I just wanna see some snow,” Greg Hartman said.

He was the lone customer as temperatures fell into the low 40s.

“It’s definitely chilly. I’m used to it. I’m from up north though. It ain’t too bad,” he said.

That’s how Joe and Adrianne Nicholas felt as well.

They moved to St. Petersburg last July after living in Colorado for 11 years.

They didn’t mind a chilly stroll along Beach Drive with their 8-week-old son Joey.

“He’s doing good. He’s better than us. He has a million layers on. So, he’s probably warmer than we are,” they said.

Valet attendant Doug Wilklow warmed up underneath a heat lamp outside several normally packed St. Petersburg restaurants.

The tables were empty. The chairs stacked. The valet line quiet as people avoided the cold and stayed indoors.

“Mondays are usually a lot more busy than this.  It’s probably the quietest Monday I’ve ever seen in my time here,” Wilklow said.

FOLLOW RYAN HUGHES ON FACEBOOK

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s