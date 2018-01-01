Tampa Bay quiet on New Year’s Day thanks to the cold weather

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The cold weather didn’t stop one man from enjoying an ice cold beer and some college football at the Sail Pavilion along the Tampa Riverwalk.

“The heaters are on and you can’t even feel them. Definitely a cold one tonight, that’s for sure. I just wanna see some snow,” Greg Hartman said.

He was the lone customer as temperatures fell into the low 40s.

“It’s definitely chilly. I’m used to it. I’m from up north though. It ain’t too bad,” he said.

That’s how Joe and Adrianne Nicholas felt as well.

They moved to St. Petersburg last July after living in Colorado for 11 years.

They didn’t mind a chilly stroll along Beach Drive with their 8-week-old son Joey.

“He’s doing good. He’s better than us. He has a million layers on. So, he’s probably warmer than we are,” they said.

Valet attendant Doug Wilklow warmed up underneath a heat lamp outside several normally packed St. Petersburg restaurants.

The tables were empty. The chairs stacked. The valet line quiet as people avoided the cold and stayed indoors.

“Mondays are usually a lot more busy than this. It’s probably the quietest Monday I’ve ever seen in my time here,” Wilklow said.