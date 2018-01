HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County’s first baby of 2018 was born at South Florida Baptist Hospital early Monday morning.

Baby girl Jasline was born at 1:05 a.m.

She is the first child for Jessica Venegas and Sergio Pineda of Plant City.

Jasline came into the world at six pounds, 14 ounces and is 20.5 inches long.