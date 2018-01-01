Police search for man who randomly attacked shoppers in Polk Co.

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Police believe the man who battered two customers at a Haines City pharmacy is also behind a random attack at a Walmart in Lake Wales.

Police identified Dontay Shawn Johnson of Lake Wales as the man who allegedly committed both crimes.

According to the Haines City Police Department, Johnson walked into a CVS Pharmacy in Haines City on Thursday, battered two customers and left the scene.

Police believe Johnson is responsible for an attack on two employees at a Walmart in Lake Wales, which appeared to be random and unprovoked.

Police say Johnson drives a green 2000 Ford Explorer.

If you see him or come in contact with him, please call Det. Adams at the Haines City Police Department, (863) 421-3636 or Det. Fletcher at the Lake Wales Police Department, (863) 678-4223. You can also remain anonymous by reporting your tips through Crimestoppers (800) 226-TIPS, and maybe even get cash for your information.