Man wanted for armed robbery Hernando Co.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hernando Sheriff’s Office issued a manhunt for a man who is accused of armed robbery.

Officials said 19-year-old Daniel Ortiz is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 170 lbs.

The Hernando Sheriff’s Office described Ortiz as Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes.

The Hernando Sheriff’s Office said you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.

If you have any information please call deputies at 352-754-6830. To remain anonymous, call crime stoppers at 866-990-TIPS.