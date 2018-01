TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was shot at Club 1828 in Tampa early Monday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened outside of the club, located on 40th Street, near Hillsborough Avenue.

No witnesses are coming forward with information regarding the shooting.

News Channel 8 is working to confirm what led up to the shooting, as well as the condition of the victim.

