KEY WEST, Fla. (WFLA/NBC) – Hundreds of people in the Florida Keys celebrated the New Year with the annual “Drag Queen Drop.”

Renowned drag queen “Sushi” took the stage, descending on Duval Street in a giant, red high-heeled shoe.

Sushi pooped the cork on a bottle of champagne once on the ground.

