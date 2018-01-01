Deputies: Pasco package pirate prefers to stay away from the porch

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla (WFLA) — Residents in the upscale community of Wilderness Lakes Preserve in Land O’ Lakes are steaming mad.

Someone has been stealing items from packages delivered to their homes for days.

On New Year’s day, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office announced they had arrested a teen in the area for the series of thefts.

But before residents involved the sheriff’s office, they did a bit of detective work on their own. There were pieces of this puzzle that were missing. Many who live in the area have surveillance cameras and watched the video of their delivery.

The person walks up, drops off the package and leaves. No one else appears in the video.

Brett Gilsinger, is one of the victims.

“The contents were not in the package. so … one item out of two was in the package … so at some point between Amazon and reaching our home, something was removed,” said Gilsinger, who started comparing notes with neighbors who had similar issues.

Kyle Young had a package delivered to his home.

“Had a box with two items in it. one for my wife, one for myself. we had headphones. one was pink, one was silver,” said Young. “The pink one wasn’t taken, the silver one was. ”

People in the area started networking on Facebook and when the Sheriff’s Office showed up to investigate, they realized there were multiple victims, all reporting packages appeared to be properly delivered with items missing.

When detectives announced the arrest of a teenager, the rumors started circulating. If it wasn’t the delivery person who had access to the packages before they were delivered, who would?

Detectives aren’t releasing any other information about the teen who was arrested as of this writing.

Young calls the situation frustrating.

“The frustrating thing is you do your security, you do your due diligence, you have your lights on, you lock your doors, but what happens away from your residence, you can’t control.”

Brett Gilsinger’s wife Christine feels sorry for the teen who was arrested. She wonders what would drive him to commit a crime such as this? Will his arrest ultimately be the wake-up call he needs?

In the same breath, she too is upset at what happened.

“They stole our kids Christmas present,” Christine said, “And I’m told it’s happened to a lot of other people.”

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office posted a story about the arrest on its Facebook page, the last line reading: If you live in Wilderness Lake Preserve and have items that were missing from deliveries at your door in the past few weeks please contact Corporal A. Denbo at adenbo@pascosheriff.org.