SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Four people were injured when a powerboat overturned in Sarasota Monday afternoon.

The four victims are being taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

One victim has been declared a trauma alert.

Sarasota County Fire Rescue, the Sarasota Police Department and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission are on scene.

Stay with WFLA.com as more information becomes available on this story.