TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — We may be shivering through the first week of the new year, but it’s not what we’re used to.

Florida is known for its warm temps, but 2017 took it to a whole new level.

Last year was the warmest year on record for the Tampa Bay area.

What’s even more, four out of the last six years are now ranked as Tampa’s Top 5 warmest years since 1890.

