2 Clearwater doctors and family reported among 12 dead in Costa Rica plane crash

(WFLA) – Two prominent Clearwater physicians and their two teenage children are reportedly among 12 dead in a New Year’s Eve sightseeing plane crash in Costa Rica.

NBC News is reporting that radiologist Mitchell Weiss and his wife, pediatrician Leslie Weiss, were on the plane, along with their children, Hannah, 19, and Ari, 16. The family lives in Belleair and both doctors have practicing privileges at Morton Plant Mease Hospital in Clearwater.

The doctors were well-respected and longtime members of the Clearwater medical community. Baycare is working on a statement but has not yet commented on the deaths.

“It’s a tragedy and a devastating loss to their families, for our synagogue family and for the Pinellas County community,” Rabbi Jacob Luski of Congregation B’nai Israel in St. Petersburg told NBC News. Luski told NBC the family had been members of his synagogue for years.

Five members of the Steinberg family from Scarsdale, New York were also killed in the crash according to NBC. Multiple news reports indicate at least one other passenger perished, along with the plane’s two pilots.