Video shows speeding driver miss Wisconsin deputy by inches

WFLA/WCMH Published: Updated:

ADAMS COUNTY, WI (WCMH/WFLA) — Most states, including Ohio, have so called “Move Over Laws” on the books, and a video out of Wisconsin shows exactly why its needed.

Video shows an Adams County, Wisconsin deputy talking with a driver he’d pulled over. Then a white pickup truck, clearly speeding, nearly hits the deputy, missing his body by just inches.

“Jesus, my God,” the deputy exclaims before telling the driver he’d pulled over, “I gotta go after him.”

The speeding driver was pulled over minutes later and cited for several violations. The deputy was not injured.

Florida law requires drivers to move over a lane, when they can safely do so, for stopped law enforcement, emergency, sanitation, utility service vehicle and tow trucks or wreckers.

If drivers can’t move over, they are required to slow to a speed that is 20 miles less than the posted speed limit, or down to five mph when the speed limit is 20 mph or less.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s