(WESH) – Walt Disney World officials said Sunday morning that it is not accepting new guests at Magic Kingdom.

The park released a statement that said “We are experiencing a very busy day at Walt Disney World. Magic Kingdom is not accepting new guests at this time. Epcot, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom are all accepting new guests.”

For information throughout the day guests can call 407-560-5000.

