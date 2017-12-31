Trump to have lunch with Florida Governor Rick Scott

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – The White House says President Donald Trump will have lunch with Florida Gov. Rick Scott.

White House spokeswoman Helen Ferre said Sunday that Trump invited the Republican governor “to discuss ongoing hurricane recovery efforts, the need to improve the nation’s aging infrastructure and other matters important to Floridians.”

Trump is spending the holidays at his private club in Palm Beach.

He’s been playing golf at one of his nearby golf courses, and on Friday invited about 60 members of the Coast Guard to join him.

