Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on New Orleans Saints in final game of 2017 season

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will end the 2017 season at home Sunday afternoon when they take on the New Orleans Saints.

The 4-11 Bucs will kick off against the 11-4 Saints at Raymond James Stadium at 4:25 p.m.

The game comes after reports that Bucs head coach Dirk Koetter will return to the team, despite the losing season. We are awaiting an official word from the team or the coach himself.

This is the tenth season the Buccaneers have missed the playoffs.

Refresh this page during the game for live updates.