Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on New Orleans Saints in final game of 2017 season

By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will end the 2017 season at home Sunday afternoon when they take on the New Orleans Saints.

The 4-11 Bucs will kick off against the 11-4 Saints at Raymond James Stadium at 4:25 p.m.

The game comes after reports that Bucs head coach Dirk Koetter will return to the team, despite the losing season. We are awaiting an official word from the team or the coach himself.

This is the tenth season the Buccaneers have missed the playoffs.

Refresh this page during the game for live updates.

Follow Dan Lucas on Facebook

Follow Annie Sabo on Facebook

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s