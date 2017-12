LITTLETON, Color. (WFLA) – Multiple deputies are down amid an active shooting incident in Littleton, Colorado.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office told citizens in the affected area to shelter in place, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls.

Deputies responded to an apartment for the report of a domestic disturbance, according to the sheriff’s office.

Shots were fired and multiple deputies were injured.

There is currently no status on the deputies or injuries to others.

UPDATE, we have multiple deputies down, no update on their status. The scene remains active and please avoid the area. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017