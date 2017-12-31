Polk County Sheriff’s Office searching for thief who stole 20 new semi-truck tires

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a thief, or thieves, who stole 20 new semi-truck tires last week.

According to the sheriff’s office, the tires were stolen from Dunson Harvesting, located at 400 Eagle Lake Loop Road, between Thursday and Friday.

The tires are Ironman brand.

“We’re WHEELY hoping one of you out there might have some information that will help us solve this theft,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

“Maybe you saw someone driving down the road with 20 tires, or maybe you saw 20 guys running down the road rolling 20 tires…don’t mean to be sexist…it could have been 20 women running down the road rolling 20 tires. Or maybe, your local cranker is trying to trade 20 tires for 10 grams of meth (we’re not really sure what the exchange rate is for meth and tires these days). Whatever the case, we’d love to hear from you.”

If you have any information regarding the theft, contact Detective Scarborough at 863-860-7731 or 863-534-7205.

Anyone with information about the investigation who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for up to a $3,000 cash reward is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS, go online or download the P3tips mobile app.

