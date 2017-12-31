FHP: Pasco school board candidate arrested for DUI

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A candidate for the Pasco County School Board was arrested for driving under the influence on Friday, according to an affidavit.

Troopers said 32-year-old Michael Aday was spotted traveling at speeds up to 85 mph in a 50 mph zone. He was weaving from one side of the lane to the other and on two separate occasions, his vehicle was stopped in a crosswalk at a red light, past the stop bar, the affidavit states.

A trooper detected alcohol on his breath and said his eyes were bloodshot, glassy and watery. Aday appeared to have lost his balance, and performed poorly on his field sobriety exercises, the trooper wrote.

Aday admitted to having one drink, but troopers found a receipt in his pocket from a local bar for 19 drinks, totaling $112.

According to the affidavit, Aday was cooperative and agreed to provide a breath sample. The sample gave a reading of BRaC 0.149/0.144, slightly less than double the legal limit.

Aday was arrested for driving under the influence and was booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

Aday is a middle school teacher in Pasco County. He recently announced his candidacy for the Pasco County School Board’s District 5 seat.

