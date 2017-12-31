Man killed, woman injured in shooting on North Nebraska Ave in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police officers are searching for the suspect or suspects involved in a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday evening.

Officers responded to 1806 North Nebraska Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. to investigate a shots fired call.

When officers arrived, they found Larry Cotton, 43, and Frances Helms, 58, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Cotton later died as a result of his wounds.

Helms is currently in stable condition.

Homicide detectives are investigating the case. Based on preliminary information, it appears the shooting wasn’t random.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the shooting, or anyone who has information, to contact Crime Stoppers immediately.

