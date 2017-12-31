Man killed in early morning crash on Hillsborough Avenue

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was killed in an accident on Hillsborough Avenue early Sunday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Carl Thorton, 41, of Tampa, was traveling east on Hillsborough Avenue, west of Montague Street, in the inside lane.

A second vehicle was traveling east in the same lane.

Thorton overtook and collided with the second vehicle.

Thorton traveled off the road and came to rest partially in a lake along the shoulder of the road.

He died at the scene of the crash.

A passenger in his car suffered minor injuries. No one in the second vehicle was injured.

