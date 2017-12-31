Infant, 2 others injured in Sarasota drive-by shooting

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota authorities say a 4-month-old infant and two others were hurt in a drive-by shooting Saturday night.

Around 9:45 p.m., deputies say occupants of a moving vehicle fired several shots into another car while traveling in the eastbound lanes of University Parkway.

Three of the vehicle’s five occupants, including an infant were hospitalized after being struck by bullets. All three are in stable condition.

Detectives believe the incident is contained and the public is not in any harm at this time.

They’re looking for a black SUV in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information regarding the incident should call the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Section at 941.861.4317 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers of Sarasota by calling 941.366.TIPS.