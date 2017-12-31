Headlines: KY man who killed nephew, niece, himself in Polk identified; Deputy killed in suburban Denver; How to avoid ride-sharing surge pricing tonight

TODAY’S FORECAST:
It will be a pleasant Sunday, but expect chilly showers for your New Year’s Day. Full forecast here.
TODAY’S HEADLINES:
- Sheriff: KY man visiting Polk Co. kills nephew, shoots niece before turning gun on himself
- Deputies down after being called to suburban Denver scene
- Goodbye 2017: New Florida laws immediately go into effect in the new year
- Plan Ahead: Ride-sharing services reminding riders of surge pricing for New Year’s Eve
- Man killed, woman injured in shooting on North Nebraska Ave. in Tampa
DON’T MISS IT: