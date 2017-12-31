Gulfport man arrested for multiple counts of sexual battery of children under 12, production of child pornography

GULFPORT, Fla. (WFLA) – A Gulfport man was arrested for multiple counts of production of child pornography and sexual battery of at least two children.

According to police, a girl under the age of 12 told her mother that Joseph Forgetta, 57, had committed a sex act with her the previous evening.

The victim and two other children were staying the night together at the home of a family member who is in a relationship with Forgetta.

The investigation revealed at least one other victim, also under 12-years-old, who Forgetta had committed sex acts with on two occasions during the past year, including taking photos and video during the incidents.

He is charged with two counts of sexual battery of a child under the age of 12, one count of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under the age of 12 and two counts of production of child pornography.

Police have reason to believe there may be additional victims, particularly among those who may live near Forgetta in the area of 52nd Street and 29th Avenue South.

If you have information, contact Detective Jennifer Crowson at 727-893-1043.

