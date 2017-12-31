Giant shredder in NYC helps people celebrate ‘Good Riddance Day’

NEW YORK CITY (WFLA/WCBS) – A giant shredding machine in New York City allowed visitors to literally shred memories from 2017.

It was all part of the annual Times Square New Year’s Eve “Good Riddance Day” celebration.

“Today, I shredded out $25,000 of debt. We paid if off in this entire year,” said Carissa Payan, of San Diego.

It’s the 11th year the Times Square Alliance put on the event where people can write down the bad things they experience in 2017 and say goodbye to them.

“I shredded something I want to get rid of for 2018, which is homophobic comments from other people,” said Nicholas Bausenwein, of Eatontown, New Jersey.

Over four tons of stress, bad jobs, dates and fears from 2017 were shredded in the same spot where thousands will ring in the new year.

