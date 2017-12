PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A pedestrian was killed in a fatal accident on State Route 52 Saturday night.

Angel Calafiore, 44, of Farmington, Connecticut, attempted to walk across SR-52, east of Pasco Terrace Court, when she entered the path of a vehicle.

Calafiore was struck by the vehicle and died at the scene of the crash.

No one in the vehicle was injured.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: