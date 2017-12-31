5 people hurt in two overnight shootings in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Five people were shot on Saturday morning in Orlando. Orlando Police are investigating two locations.

Around two in the morning Police responded to a call about gunshots being fired in an area on Interstate 4 heading east at Kirkman Road. According to Police, a man was found there with a gunshot wound to the face. Officers said while they were investigating that scene, two more victims arrived at a local hospital.

Around three in morning, Police responded to Interstate 4 at Conroy Road on reports of gunfire. Once they arrived on the scene, investigators found several cars in the road; two of them had bullet holes, according to Police. Two men in one of those cars had been shot. Authorities said they found a handgun and a rifle in one car, and a handgun was found in the road.

According to Police, witnesses say shots were fired between two cars. Two of the five victims are listed in critical condition. Police have reason to believe, all of the shootings are related.

