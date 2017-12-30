Wife of singer Dickey Betts arrested on probation violation charge

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Donna Betts, the wife of Allman Brothers guitarist Dicky Betts is once again in trouble with the law after violating her probation.

On Wednesday, Betts was arrested for a probation violation of aggravated assault with a weapon. The circumstances leading up to the arrest remain unclear.

In October, Betts was charged with 18 counts of aggravated assault after taunting a group of teens and adults from the Sarasota Crew rowing team with a rifle.

Authorities say she pointed the rifle and threatened to shoot the rowers if they came on her property.

Betts ended up pleading no contest to one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and was sentenced to 30 days in jail.

Betts reportedly has a history of disrupting events with guns. In 2014, the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast filed an injunction against both Dickey and Donna Betts after a number of incidents at their events, which the couple allegedly disrupted by firing guns in the air, blowing air horns and playing music at an extremely high volume.

