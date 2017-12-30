Where to view fireworks in Tampa Bay on New Year’s Eve

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —- Here are some firework shows taking place in Tampa Bay this New Year’s Eve.
- The City of Tampa is putting on a fireworks show at Cotanchobee Fort Brooke Park. The show begins at midnight and is free to the public. For more information, visit thetampariverwalk.com/fireworks.
- First Night St. Petersburg’s 25th Annual New Year’s Eve celebration of the Arts begins at 4 p.m. and wraps up at Midnight. The event features live music, entertainment, drama, dance, games, and art. There will be two fireworks displays, at 8 p.m. and Midnight.
- Light It Up Clearwater Beach features a Midnight fireworks display that can be seen along the beach. Restaurants and shops in Clearwater Beach will be offering entertainment and specials throughout the evening. Fireworks start at midnight.
- Busch Gardens Tampa is hosting a New Year’s celebration, with music throughout the park, a park-wide countdown, and fireworks show. The festivities are included with regular park admission.
- The Florida Aquarium Aqua Eve is a fundraising event for, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to entertain, educate and inspire stewardship of the natural environment. Each ticket sold will contribute to the overall mission of The Florida Aquarium including animal wellness, research, conservation and Aquarium operations. General admission ($130) VIP Admission ($150) General admission and fireworks cruise on the bay ($190) https://www.tampasdowntown.com/events/
- LegoLand is hosting a New Year’s celebration in the park from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Highlights include a Lego brick drop and fireworks. The fun is included with regular admission.
- Yacht StarShip Fireworks Celebration Cruise features an open bar, gourmet food stations, a DJ, party favors, a champagne toast at midnight, and a great view of the fireworks. Boarding begins at 10 p.m. and the ship will return to the dock by 12:30 a.m. Attendees must be 21 years and up. For more information, visit http://www.yachtstarship.com/
- Rooftop Eve is held on a rooftop in the heart of Downtown Tampa, offering a front-row seat to the enormous fireworks show. For ticket prices and more information, visit http://www.therooftopeve.com/
- Circles Waterfront Restaurant is hosting a New Year’s Eve Bash in Apollo Beach where you can watch fireworks shot from a barge moored in Bal Harbor. The show is free for everyone. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/307665469640445/
- Countdown with Mario Lopez at the Pied Piper;s 14th annual NYE Party & Fireworks. Pied Piper Productions will have its own fireworks show at TPepin’s Hospitality Centre located at 4121 N 50th St. in Tampa. Tickets start at $75. You must be 21 and older to attend.