VIDEO: San Francisco woman fights back with cat poop after getting 50 packages stolen

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco mail theft victim is fighting back with cat poop after 50 of her packages were stolen in the past three months–and it only got worse around the holidays.

So, she decided to leave a little surprise for the thieves. The story has now gone viral.

The woman in Noe Valley says her whole block has fallen victim to these package thieves, but she decided to take matters into her own hands and teach these criminals a lesson in karma.

“So, I thought, you know, what I’m going to put this really stinky poop into Amazon boxes, and if they steal it, they deserve it! So, I put six of them, and they were all stolen all between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day,” Mail Theft Victim Cameo Wood said.

Six packages were stolen in less than 24 hours in one instance. Her frustration led to the creative comeback.

She says police couldn’t do much about it other than suggest she have her mail sent elsewhere or picked up from the post office.

She captured footage of several different people casing mailmen. Once they left, the thieves would take the packages right off her front doorstep.

She says 15 others on her street were also targeted. But this problem got worse around Christmas when her pet’s medicine worth $1,000 was swiped.

So, in return, she left a few boxes with a special gift courtesy of her cat.

The story has gone viral with her video of the thief, watched half a million times on Twitter.