TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Feeling lucky? Today could be your day!

The Powerball jackpot jumped to $384 million after there were no winners in Wednesday night’s drawing.

The next Powerball drawing is today, Dec. 30.

According to Mega Millions, the odds of hitting the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

