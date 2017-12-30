The Battle at Home: How Bay area veterans are transitioning from military to civilian life

(WFLA) – Making the transition from war to home is a battle in and of itself.

A large number of Bay area veterans struggle every day with problems linked to their time at war, and their transition from combat to home life is far from seamless—many are struggling simply to survive.

In a special report, “The Battle at Home,” News Channel 8’s senior investigative reporter Steve Andrews explores what’s behind the high suicide rate among veterans and what can be done to help those who have fought bravely for our country.

The special aired Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m.  You can watch it in the video player above.  

If you or a veteran you know is in crisis, contact the Veterans Crisis Line Website at 1-800-273-8255 (Press 1). For more information, visit https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/mobile/

