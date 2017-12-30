Tampa Police catch suspected bank robber in Tampa

By Published: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department arrested Robert Moore for allegedly robbing a Tampa bank on Friday.

The Tampa Police Department said Robert Moore walked into the Wells Fargo bank located at 1770 North 50th Street. and handed a letter to the teller demanding money.

No one was injured in the incident.

During the investigation, detectives obtained evidence that led them to Robert Moore.

They located the 33-year-old in a home at 3403 Garrison Street.

Police said they took him into custody without incident.

Moore was charged with Robbery Less Than $300, Possession Of A Controlled Substance, and Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s