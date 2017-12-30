Tampa Police catch suspected bank robber in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department arrested Robert Moore for allegedly robbing a Tampa bank on Friday.
The Tampa Police Department said Robert Moore walked into the Wells Fargo bank located at 1770 North 50th Street. and handed a letter to the teller demanding money.
No one was injured in the incident.
During the investigation, detectives obtained evidence that led them to Robert Moore.
They located the 33-year-old in a home at 3403 Garrison Street.
Police said they took him into custody without incident.
Moore was charged with Robbery Less Than $300, Possession Of A Controlled Substance, and Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia.
