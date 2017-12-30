Tampa Police catch suspected bank robber in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department arrested Robert Moore for allegedly robbing a Tampa bank on Friday.

The Tampa Police Department said Robert Moore walked into the Wells Fargo bank located at 1770 North 50th Street. and handed a letter to the teller demanding money.

No one was injured in the incident.

During the investigation, detectives obtained evidence that led them to Robert Moore.

They located the 33-year-old in a home at 3403 Garrison Street.

Police said they took him into custody without incident.

Moore was charged with Robbery Less Than $300, Possession Of A Controlled Substance, and Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia.

