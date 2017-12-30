Tampa man charged with tampering with evidence after fatal shooting of mother’s boyfriend

Detectives believe Tyler Bardin, 22, could have information about a homicide at a Carrollwood apartment complex.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa man is behind bars, facing a tampering with evidence charge in connection with the shooting death of his mother’s boyfriend.

In the early hours of December 28, deputies received a 911 call from 22-year-old Tyler Bardin in which he admitted to shooting Brian Vessel, 46, and being in possession of a firearm.

Deputies say Bardin shot Vessel five times after they had a fight outside of an apartment at 3811 Cortez Circle in Tampa.

Bardon initially told detectives he threw the weapon in a small pond close to the apartment, but HCSO divers were unable to find the weapon. Bardin’s attorney, Ty Trayner informed detectives the firearm and other evidence, including his cell phone and clothes were inside an apartment located at 4018 Cortez Drive. Detectives were able to recover his clothes and his cell phone, but the weapon was not located.

Deputies say Bardin knowingly removed the firearm, shell casings and other evidence from the crime scene.

A warrant was issued for Bardin’s arrest on Friday, and on Saturday, he was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence.

It’s unclear if and when Bardin will be charged with murder. An investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.

 

