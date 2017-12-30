Polk Co. deputies search for man in photo after tractor is stolen

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is looking to speak with a man after a tractor was stolen from an auto center.

On Friday morning a dark blue 2012 Peterbilt Tractor was stolen from the Tire Choice Auto Center in Dundee.

The thief disconnected the truck from the trailer, exited north in the truck, did a U-Turn and then headed south on Highway 27.

Deputies are looking to speak with the man in the photo with the gold or tan SUV. The vehicle may be a 2000-2006 GMC Yukon or 1999-2001 Cadillac Escalade.

The man pictured was at the auto center on Thursday and deputies say he appeared to be trying to distract an employee who was working on the truck, and looked as though he was checking the truck out.

Deputies believe he may be involved in the theft.

If you know where the truck is, who this guy is, anything about the SUV or anything else that might be helpful to solving this case, please call Detective Foster at (863) 287-2682 or (863) 438-9540.

Anyone with information about this investigation who wants to REMAIN ANONYMOUS and be eligible for up to a $3,000 CASH REWARD is asked to call HEARTLAND CRIME STOPPERS AT 1-800-226-TIPS or log onto www.P3tips.com to submit your tip via the web.

