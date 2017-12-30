Officials recall biscuits sold at Winn-Dixie and Harveys

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Southeastern Grocers issued a voluntary recall of multiple SEG and Southern Home branded biscuits, which were sold in Tampa Bay area Winn-Dixies and Harveys stores.

The recall is due to possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes, according to a news release from Southeastern Grocers.

The affected products and corresponding UPC codes below are for all Winn-Dixie stores:

SEG Buttermilk Biscuits – 3825911726 (25 oz./12 pack case)

SEG Southern Style Biscuits – 3825911892 (44 oz./eight pack case)

The affected products and corresponding UPC codes below are for all Harveys Supermarket stores:

SEG Buttermilk Biscuits – 3825911726 (25 oz./12 pack case)

SEG Southern Style Biscuits – 3825911892 (44 oz./eight pack case)

SH Buttermilk Frozen Dough Biscuits – 060788070251 (25 oz./12 pack case)

SH Southern Style Dough Biscuits – 060788070249 (25 oz./12 pack case)

SH 20 Ct Southern Style Dough Biscuits – 060788070250 (44 oz./eight pack case)

SH 20 Ct Buttermilk Dough Biscuits – 060788002640 (44 oz./eight pack case)

The release said the products were sold in 25 and 44-ounce packages.

“The products, regardless of the “best by” date, should be thrown away or returned to any BI-LO, Harveys or Winn-Dixie store for a full refund,” the release read. “Customers with questions about the recalled products may contact the Southeastern Grocers Customer Call Center toll free at (866) 946-6349, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT, and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT.”

