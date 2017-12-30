Man’s body found after mobile home fire in Pinellas Co.

By Published: Updated:

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) –  Multiple agencies are investigating after a body was found inside a mobile home that caught fire in West Lealman on Saturday.

Fire units responded to the 7400 block of 46th Ave N. and confirmed one adult male deceased.  His was identified as 41-year-old Randy Reed.

Officials believe the fire started in one of the bedrooms.

Investigators with the State Fire Marshall and the Medical Examiner’s Office are working to determine Reed’s cause of death.

No further details are available at this time.

Stay on WFLA.com for updates on this developing story. 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s