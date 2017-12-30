Man’s body found after mobile home fire in Pinellas Co.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Multiple agencies are investigating after a body was found inside a mobile home that caught fire in West Lealman on Saturday.

Fire units responded to the 7400 block of 46th Ave N. and confirmed one adult male deceased. His was identified as 41-year-old Randy Reed.

Officials believe the fire started in one of the bedrooms.

Investigators with the State Fire Marshall and the Medical Examiner’s Office are working to determine Reed’s cause of death.

No further details are available at this time.

