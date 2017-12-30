Man shot, killed inside Avon Park bar

AVON PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a 62-year-old man dead inside an Avon Park bar Friday night.

Deputies were called to the Kool Runnings bar at 220 Garrett Road at 10:53 p.m. after a shooting was reported inside the establishment.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim, who was pronounced dead by EMS.

The bar was occupied by several people at the time of the shooting, but only a few people stayed to speak with law enforcement.

The victim’s identity is being withheld until detectives are able to locate his family. Detectives said the family may be located in south Florida and Jamaica.

Deputies are asking anyone who was in or near the bar at the time of the shooting or has any information about the case to please contact Deputy Jody Stowers at 863-402-7200 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org.

Anyone wanting to leave an anonymous tip and be eligible for a cash reward can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8447) or http://www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.

