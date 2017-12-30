FDLE to investigate officer-involved shooting in Manatee Co.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Law enforcement officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Manatee County.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of Gulf Dr. and Pine Ave. in Anna Maria.

Multiple agencies responded to a disturbance involving a subject armed with a knife and another bladed weapon.

During the incident, the armed man was shot by a Bradenton Beach Officer.

The man was taken to an area hospital. His current condition is unknown.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is expected to take over the investigation.