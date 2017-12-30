Doctors deliver premature baby after mother shot, killed over Christmas Eve weekend

TUSCON, Ariz. (WFLA) – An Arizona baby’s condition is improving after he was delivered three months prematurely following his mother’s shooting death on Christmas Eve weekend, KVOA reports.

The baby’s 19-year-old mother Jasmine Vega was sleeping in her bed when someone opened fire on her family’s home, hitting Vega. She was rushed to the hospital where she died from her injuries. Her murder remains unsolved and investigators have yet to determine whether the killing was random.

Doctors were able to deliver her son, who has been named Tadeo Vega. He remains at the hospital in stable condition.

“We’re taking it day by day but he is doing better,” said the baby’s grandmother Olga Carreon.“She left a little piece of her. And we’re going to make him happy and be here for that baby.”

A GoFundMe page was created to help the family cover unexpected expenses.