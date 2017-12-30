Deputies investigating death at Masters Inn in Seffner

SEFFNER, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation at the Masters Inn motel in Seffner.
Deputies are on the scene at 6010 County Road 579.
The motel property is located near a Subway and a Wendy’s in a parking lot.
Officials are calling this an “active investigation”.
No more information is available at this time.
WFLA News Channel 8 is heading to the scene. Stay with WFLA.com for updates.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:
- Polk Co. deputies search for man in photo after tractor is stolen
-
- Today’s Powerball jackpot worth $384 million
- Tampa Police catch suspected bank robber in Tampa
- Man shot, killed inside Avon Park bar
- Black Lives Matter icon Eric Garner’s daughter dies at 27