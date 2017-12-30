Kentucky man visiting Polk City kills nephew, injures niece before turning gun on himself

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Officials said a man visiting Polk City from Kentucky fatally shot his nephew and injured his niece in a shooting Saturday night.

Deputies responded to 9511 Evans Road Saturday evening after gunshots rang out near a motorhome.

At a press conference Saturday evening, Sheriff Grady Judd shared more details regarding the incident, saying a Kentucky man was visiting relatives with his wife when an argument ensued over dinner.

When the couple returned to his nephew’s home, they were still arguing. When his nephew tried to diffuse the situation, the man pulled out a gun and fatally shot him.

When his niece rushed to help her husband, she was also shot and sustained serious injuries. She was taken to Lakeland Regional Health. Her current condition is unknown.

Judd said after shooting his niece and nephew, the man stared at his wife, who he was arguing with originally, and fatally shot himself.

The wife was also transported to Lakeland Regional Health to treat preexisting medical conditions.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This developing story will be updated once we learn more details.