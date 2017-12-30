Kentucky man visiting Polk City kills nephew, injures niece before turning gun on himself

By Published: Updated:

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Officials said a man visiting Polk City from Kentucky fatally shot his nephew and injured his niece in a shooting Saturday night.

Deputies responded to 9511 Evans Road Saturday evening after gunshots rang out near a motorhome.

At a press conference Saturday evening, Sheriff Grady Judd shared more details regarding the incident, saying a Kentucky man was visiting relatives with his wife when an argument ensued over dinner.

When the couple returned to his nephew’s home, they were still arguing.  When his nephew tried to diffuse the situation, the man pulled out a gun and fatally shot him.

When his niece rushed to help her husband, she was also shot and sustained serious injuries. She was taken to Lakeland Regional Health. Her current condition is unknown.

Judd said after shooting his niece and nephew, the man stared at his wife, who he was arguing with originally, and fatally shot himself.

The wife was also transported to Lakeland Regional Health to treat preexisting medical conditions.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This developing story will be updated once we learn more details.

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s