Human remains found buried in Nokomis

NOKOMIS, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota authorities say human remains were found in Nokomis on Saturday.

Investigators were called to an undisclosed location after receiving a tip from family members about the possibility of human remains being buried in the area.

Upon arrival, forensic technicians excavated what they say appears to be human remains.

Investigators are working to identify the remains and determine their cause of death.

Authorities said all involved parties have been accounted for and there is no threat to the public.

More information will be released after an autopsy is performed.

