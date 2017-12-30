Black Lives Matter icon Eric Garner’s daughter dies at 27

Published:
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 14: Erica Garner, the daughter of Eric Garner, who was choked to death by a police officer on Staten Island asks to speak with President Barack Obama outside at a town hall hosted by ABC to engage directly with officers, parents, students, community leaders and families on trust and safety in the communities at the Studio Theater July 14, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) – The daughter of Black Lives Matter icon Eric Garner has died after a weeklong hospital stay following a heart attack.

The Rev. Al Sharpton, in announcing Erica Garner’s death Saturday, says she fought for justice and was “a warrior to the end.” She died in a New York hospital. She was 27.

Garner’s official Twitter account, run by her family and friends since she became ill, asked that she be remembered as a mother, daughter, sister and aunt with a heart “bigger than the world.”

Her father, Eric Garner, died after a police officer subdued him with a chokehold in 2014. His last words were “I can’t breathe,” which became a slogan for activists.

Erica Garner became a voice against police brutality after his death.

