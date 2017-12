ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Cold weather has a water park in Central Florida shutting its door.

Universal Orlando Resort announced on Friday afternoon that it would be closing Volcano Bay Jan. 1 and Jan. 2, 2018 due to the cold weather.

Officials said anyone seeking updates on when the park will reopen is asked to call 407-817-8317.

Universal’s Volcano Bay is a water theme park that opened in May of 2017.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: