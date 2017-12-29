Trump says no protection for Dreamers without wall

By Published:
"Our team will go onto many more VICTORIES!" President Trump tweeted.

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump is saying there won’t be protection for young immigrants brought into the country illegally unless he gets funding for a border wall and other items.

Trump said on Twitter Friday: “The Democrats have been told, and fully understand, that there can be no DACA without the desperately needed WALL at the Southern Border and an END to the horrible Chain Migration & ridiculous Lottery System of Immigration etc.”

He added: “We must protect our Country at all cost!

The battle over immigration has been delayed until next year. Democrats want protections for the young immigrants, who are referred to as “Dreamers.” But while there is significant bipartisan sympathy for these immigrants, GOP demands for Trump’s border wall and for immigration agents have proved difficult to resolve.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s