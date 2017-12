TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A suspect is on the loose following a Friday morning bank robbery in Tampa.

The incident occurred at the Wells Fargo bank located at 1770 North 50th Street. around 10 a.m.

Police said the man in the pictures walked into the bank and handed a letter to the teller demanding money.

No one was injured in the incident and the suspect remains at large.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the pictures is asked to call CrimeStoppers immediately.