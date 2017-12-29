Snow in Tampa Bay next week?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’ll be ringing in the new year with cooler temperatures, but it’s too early to tell if we’ll see any snow in the Tampa Bay area during the first week of 2018.

The last time it snowed in the Tampa Bay area was January 1977.

A lot of people in the Tampa Bay area are speculating that we could get snow next week.

But, Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann says it is too early to make a forecast.

“There’s been a lot of chatter about the potential of sleet or snow in Tampa Bay area next week,” said Spann.

“Here’s the problem with looking that far into the future, models can change drastically 7-8 days out,” she added.

Spann provided images of the EURO weather models from Thursday and Friday.

“The first picture is the EURO model from yesterday, and you can see a little speck of frozen precipitation, but the second picture is today’s EURO model for the same time, and it doesn’t even show any rain at all. It will be chilly next week, but there is so much that must come together for any frozen stuff here that it’s way too early to make that forecast,” said Spann.