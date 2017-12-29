Sick, abandoned puppies make miraculous recoveries in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Merry, Noel, Joy and Nick show no sign of letting up as they bounce around a pen at the Humane Society in Tampa.

The four puppies have made miraculous recoveries after they were first brought to the shelter a few weeks ago.

Earlier this month, someone dumped the puppies on the side of Howard Avenue in Tampa. They were covered with mange, malnourished and on the brink of death.

A person walking by found them steps away from the Humane Society and brought them into the shelter.

Since then, worker Kassandra Lizanich has nurtured the pups from her home in Plant City.

“It was a little crazy at first. But they were just so exhausted for the first couple of days. They laid there. After the first week, they started to actually play like puppies,” Lizanich said.

Now, the puppies are gaining weight and were given medication to treat the mange. They’re still missing a lot of fur, but it will return with time.

“It just shows with perseverance and the right care, it’s a total turnaround,” said Humane Society CEO Sherry Silk.

But the turnaround won’t be complete until the puppies are adopted. They will be available for adoption on January 11.

“These are very special puppies. They’re quite the fighters,” Silk said.

No one has been arrested for dumping the dogs, Silk said. The Humane Society put up a $1,000 reward leading to an arrest.

