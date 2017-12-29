Police search for man who randomly attacked CVS shoppers, Walmart employees in Polk Co.

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Police believe a man who battered two customers at a Haines City pharmacy is also behind a random attack at a Walmart in Lake Wales.

According to the Haines City Police Department, the suspect walked into a CVS Pharmacy in Haines City on Thursday, battered two customers and left the scene.

Police believe the same man is responsible for an attack on two employees at a Walmart in Lake Wales, which appeared to be random and unprovoked.

Anyone with information on the identity of the man pictured should call the Haines City Police Department.