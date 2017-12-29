Pasco County Animal Services waives adoption fees for cats and dogs

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – With its shelter overflowing with pets, Pasco County Animal Services is waiving adoption fees for all pets over the next week in a push to get more animals out of the shelter and into their forever homes.

If you’re thinking of adding a new furry member to your family, you have until Jan. 4, 2018 to take advantage of the deal.

Adopters must purchase Pasco County licensing for their pet if they live within Pasco County. All pets should be spay/neutered, microchipped and vaccinated by the time they go to their new home.

Pasco County Animal Services is located at 19640 Dogpatch Lane in Land O’ Lakes.

For more information on the shelter, call (813) 929-1212.