Iowa man arrested for sex with minors after Hillsborough mom discovers explicit messages

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An Iowa man is accused of having sex with two Hillsborough minors over a three-year period.

Arrest records show Charles Leroy Walker, 44, was arrested in on Nov. 29 in Montrose, Iowa, a small town in Lee County. Walker was transported and booked into the Hillsborough County Jail on Wednesday.

Court documents revealed that Walker and the victims, 15 and 17 at the time, “began engaging in consensual sexual activity” at a home in Dover between August 2013 and May 01, 2017. Walker was living in Hillsborough County when the incidents occurred.

The mother of one of the victims tipped off investigators after she found explicit communication between Walker and her child on Facebook messenger. Detectives said the chat log contained explicit messages and partially nude images. One of the photographs showed Walker and a victim at a location together.

Detectives said one of the minors also witnessed the other having sexual intercourse with Walker.

Arrest records show both victims identified Walker as the person who committed the offenses.

Walker is facing five counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor and one count of lewd or lascivious battery.

He’s being held at the Hillsborough County Jail on a $45,000 bond.

 

